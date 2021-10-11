Fundamenta Achieves Market Cap of $396,415.65 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $396,415.65 and $695.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

