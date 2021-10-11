General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $450,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

NYSE GM traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $58.81. 303,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,496,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

