Gentarium Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Gentarium has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Gentarium has a market cap of $83,102.79 and $375.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00126598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00078749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,453.94 or 1.00020328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.42 or 0.06111211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002840 BTC.

About Gentarium

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,779,383 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

Buying and Selling Gentarium

