Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $2,098,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $126.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

