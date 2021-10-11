Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 427,826 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $394,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $49.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

