Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Dollar Tree worth $407,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Weik Capital Management grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 310,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,592,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.