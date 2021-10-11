Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,760 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $419,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 559.4% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $492.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.74 and a 200-day moving average of $389.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $502.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.