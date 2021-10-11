Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $365,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.