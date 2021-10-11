Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $342,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after purchasing an additional 192,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,585,000 after acquiring an additional 923,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,879,000 after acquiring an additional 234,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $36.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

