Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.33.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

GIL traded down C$0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$44.97. 696,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,879. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$26.82 and a 52-week high of C$50.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.46.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.4300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

