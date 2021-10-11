GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,555 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,441.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,392.71. The firm has a market cap of £70.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

