Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

