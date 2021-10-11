Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,898. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

