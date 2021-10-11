GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $185.30

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $185.30 and last traded at $186.30, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

