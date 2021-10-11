Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOGO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.10.

Gogo stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

