Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.990-$-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $344.17 million-$344.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.25 million.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.
See Also: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.