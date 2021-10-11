GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Position Raised by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. GoodRx makes up about 1.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of GoodRx worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.40. 303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,720. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $10,775,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 864,463 shares worth $36,528,484. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

