Governor DAO (GDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.78 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $62,378.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00125450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00080139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.13 or 1.00367655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.90 or 0.06240035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

