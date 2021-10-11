Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Gowing Bros.’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
About Gowing Bros.
