Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 1,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 119,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $938.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

