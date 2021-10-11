Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 222.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,109 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,886 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 136.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

