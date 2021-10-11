Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $427,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 199.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tilray were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 146,220 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at $572,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 179.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at $1,705,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

