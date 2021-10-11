Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,479 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENX opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CENX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

