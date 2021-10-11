Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 448 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXN. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,947,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,797,000 after purchasing an additional 679,650 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,107,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $25,840,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $64.95 on Monday. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.23 million. Research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other Rexnord news, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,930.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

