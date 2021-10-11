Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $35.03

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.03, but opened at $36.59. Green Plains shares last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 5,492 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.69.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $2,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 13,487.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 347,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
