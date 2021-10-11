Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $35.03

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.03, but opened at $36.59. Green Plains shares last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 5,492 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $2,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 13,487.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 347,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.