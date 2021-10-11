Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $54.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. 257,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,251. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

