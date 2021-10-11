Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 81,485 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $28.61 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

