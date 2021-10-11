Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stake Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,823 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $422,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.