Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.86. 23,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 794,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guess? by 24.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 391.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

