Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $40.00 on Monday. Procept BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

