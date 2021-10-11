Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) versus Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Critical Comparison

Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Halcon Resources and Crescent Point Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Point Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Crescent Point Energy has a consensus price target of $7.53, suggesting a potential upside of 46.12%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halcon Resources and Crescent Point Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy $1.26 billion 2.37 -$1.88 billion $0.25 20.60

Halcon Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12% Crescent Point Energy 89.04% 10.74% 5.06%

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Halcon Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

