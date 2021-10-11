Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Mark Stevens boosted its position in Tesla by 62.1% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $6,163,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Tesla by 32.5% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $793.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,346,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $735.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.27. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $785.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

