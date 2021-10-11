Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.15 on Monday, reaching $2,801.86. 12,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,062. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,790.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,520.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

