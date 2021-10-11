Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.47. 738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,374. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

