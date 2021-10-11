Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives €136.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €136.44 ($160.51).

HLAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.50 ($106.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HLAG opened at €178.90 ($210.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €44.55 ($52.41) and a twelve month high of €235.60 ($277.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €203.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €177.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

