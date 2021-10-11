Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to post sales of $80.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $84.30 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $45.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $306.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.10 million to $315.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $513.60 million, with estimates ranging from $440.90 million to $586.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million.

HRMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $1,533,106. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,289 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $21,701,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 241,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 157.17 and a beta of -0.46. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

