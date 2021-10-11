Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €150.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €122.22 ($143.79).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Friday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €139.40 ($164.00). The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €119.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €118.07.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.