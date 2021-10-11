Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “As Hawaii’s largest electricity provider, Hawaiian Electric continues to make systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects. For the 2021-2023 period, it intends to invest up to $1.2 billion. In renewables, the company aims to reliably integrate an estimated total of 165,000 private solar systems by 2030. It also aims to add 360 MW of grid-scale solar and 157 MW of grid-scale wind. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, its balance sheet reflects weak solvency position over the long run. Moreover, the stock’s unfavorable financial ratio indicates that it might face difficulty in paying off its debt. Although average daily passenger arrivals have improved recently, it is yet to meet the pre-pandemic levels. This implies that the company’s revenues might suffer in the near term.”

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.52. 13,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22,037.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 974.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 84,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

