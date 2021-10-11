Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,894 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 15.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 463,859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 8.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 20.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hawaiian by 19.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $102,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of HA opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

