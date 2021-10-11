HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $448.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.43.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 156.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the second quarter worth $1,807,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

