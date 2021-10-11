Head to Head Contrast: Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Associated Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.07 $6.83 million $1.57 15.30 Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.38 $306.77 million $1.86 11.96

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 14.81% 8.43% 0.64% Associated Banc 25.85% 7.84% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Associated Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Associated Banc 0 4 0 0 2.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.41%. Associated Banc has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.