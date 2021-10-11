Head-To-Head Contrast: Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nicox and Square Enix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicox 0 0 1 0 3.00 Square Enix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicox and Square Enix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicox $16.47 million 8.64 -$20.67 million ($0.62) -6.85 Square Enix $3.14 billion 1.99 $253.26 million $2.46 21.33

Square Enix has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox. Nicox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nicox and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicox N/A N/A N/A Square Enix 7.48% 11.18% 8.24%

Risk and Volatility

Nicox has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Square Enix beats Nicox on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games. The Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development, and distribution of arcade game machines. The Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics, and game strategy books. The Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution, and licensing of derivative works. The company was founded on September 22, 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

