Head-To-Head Survey: LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) & MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% LightInTheBox 3.19% 28.40% 9.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and LightInTheBox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.15%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and LightInTheBox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.13 -$38.91 million $0.50 53.46 LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.42 $13.32 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats LightInTheBox on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

