Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1,284.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,712 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NI opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

