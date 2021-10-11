Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.82 Million Holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $18,985,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,940,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,955,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,960,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,101,000.

Shares of LCAAU stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

