Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,624,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

