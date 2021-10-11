Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $600.12 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

