Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 172.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 604,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $130.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $165.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.94.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

