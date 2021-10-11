Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 37.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INKA opened at $9.82 on Monday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

