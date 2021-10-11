Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Voya Financial by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

